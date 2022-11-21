12 Graphic Design Trends for 2023 [Infographic]

Looking to give your branding a visual refresh in 2023?

This might help – the team from 99designs have put together a listing of the top trending visual styles and formats which are set to become more significant trends in the next year.

As per 99designs:

“The design trends set to shape visual branding in 2023 reflect the chaotic and often overwhelming social climate of the past year. From punk and expansive sci-fi inspired design, to mysticism, mythology, and even nostalgia infused surrealism, these eclectic styles are an expression of many conflicting responses to a significant period in modern history.”

Could be worth noting in your approach.

You can read more about the latest graphic design trends here, or take a look at the infographic below.