12 Reasons to Integrate Visual Content into Your Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your marketing campaigns? Want to know why visual content should form a bigger part of your online strategy?

The team from Ever Increasing Circles share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

The listing below provides a range of key reasons why you should be focused on improving your visual presentation, including:

Visual content is processed faster by the human brain

Visual content makes up 93% of all human communication

Visual content is easier to understand

Video is the preferred visual content option for users

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.