x
site logo

12 Reasons to Integrate Visual Content into Your Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

June 29, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your marketing campaigns? Want to know why visual content should form a bigger part of your online strategy?

The team from Ever Increasing Circles share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

The listing below provides a range of key reasons why you should be focused on improving your visual presentation, including:

  • Visual content is processed faster by the human brain
  • Visual content makes up 93% of all human communication
  • Visual content is easier to understand
  • Video is the preferred visual content option for users

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

12 visual content stats infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.