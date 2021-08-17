14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]

Looking for ways to maximize the performance of your content?

The team from SEMRush has provided a new checklist to keep handy, which outlines some specific, actionable notes to help improve your written communication, while also aligning with key SEO principles.

Which is actually really helpful, because while most digital marketing advice guides will note that you need to create great content, few then go into depth on how to do exactly that, and what key elements you need to keep in mind in your process.

I mean, of course, if you could write 'great' content every time, then that would be the ideal. But particularly when you're starting out, that can be a fairly vague concept, and you really need more of a breakdown to get into the practical task of writing a good post, and optimizing each aspect.

The below guide gives some clearer guidance on this, worth noting in your approach.

SEMRush also goes into more detail on each point on its blog.