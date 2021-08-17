x
site logo

14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]

Published Aug. 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to maximize the performance of your content? 

The team from SEMRush has provided a new checklist to keep handy, which outlines some specific, actionable notes to help improve your written communication, while also aligning with key SEO principles.

Which is actually really helpful, because while most digital marketing advice guides will note that you need to create great content, few then go into depth on how to do exactly that, and what key elements you need to keep in mind in your process.

I mean, of course, if you could write 'great' content every time, then that would be the ideal. But particularly when you're starting out, that can be a fairly vague concept, and you really need more of a breakdown to get into the practical task of writing a good post, and optimizing each aspect.

The below guide gives some clearer guidance on this, worth noting in your approach. 

SEMRush also goes into more detail on each point on its blog.

Content writing tips from SEMRush

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on August 14, 2021

    TikTok Launches 'Creative Solutions' Guide to Building Effective TikTok Campaigns

    The guide outlines a range of TikTok-specific clips on how to maximize your video engagement.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.
    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on August 14, 2021

    TikTok Launches 'Creative Solutions' Guide to Building Effective TikTok Campaigns

    The guide outlines a range of TikTok-specific clips on how to maximize your video engagement.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 14, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • 14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
  • YouTube Adds Video Chapter Listings in Search, Which Could be a New SEO Consideration
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
  • Snapchat Launches 'Snapchat Trends' to Highlight Key Topics of Discussion in the App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.