15 Social Media Marketing Trends for 2026 [Infographic]

Published Dec. 1, 2025
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

What are the key trends that will shape social media and digital marketing in 2026?

I mean, the two big ones seem obvious, with AI set to play a bigger role in various aspects, and short-form video still gaining traction, and driving big engagement in virtually every app.

But how can you actually apply these shifts in your own strategy, and what other trends are worth noting for your plan?

This infographic overview from the team at Red Website Design covers what they see as the key trends of note, along with pointers on what they mean for brands.

Some valid points to consider in your planning.

Social Media Trends 2026
