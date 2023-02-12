21 Basic SEO Tasks All Business Owners and Marketers Should Learn [Infographic]

Are you just getting started with the basics of SEO? Want to learn the quick wins you can make to instantly rank higher on Google?

The team from Boom Agency share their SEO tips in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

Develop a strong site structure

Ensure your site is mobile-friendly

Optimize site speed

Use HTTPS

Use either www or non-www

Improve indexability

Add a site map

Develop a keyword strategy

Create awesome content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.