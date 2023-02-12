 Skip to main content
21 Basic SEO Tasks All Business Owners and Marketers Should Learn [Infographic]

Published Feb. 12, 2023
Are you just getting started with the basics of SEO? Want to learn the quick wins you can make to instantly rank higher on Google?

The team from Boom Agency share their SEO tips in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

  • Develop a strong site structure
  • Ensure your site is mobile-friendly
  • Optimize site speed
  • Use HTTPS
  • Use either www or non-www
  • Improve indexability
  • Add a site map
  • Develop a keyword strategy
  • Create awesome content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

On Page SEO tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

