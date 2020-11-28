4 Steps to Creating a Winning Paid Social Campaign [Infographic]

Looking to boost your brand and campaign awareness over the holiday period?

With eCommerce spend set to hit new records, and more people than ever shopping online, reaching out via paid social will be high on the agenda for many brands.

So how can you make your brand messaging stand out, and iterate, then improve on your digital ad efforts to maximize performance.

We've put together this new guide to help - if you're looking to refine your approach to paid ads, take note of these tips and start experimenting with your campaigns.

[Note from Social Media Today: Don't miss your chance to participate in our second State of Social Spending Survey. This (7-10 question) survey will be used to create Social Media Today's 2021 Social Spending Benchmark Report. You'll be able to level-set your experiences from 2020 and measure plans for 2021, whether you're an in-house, freelance, or agency marketer. Take the survey.]