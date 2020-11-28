x
site logo

4 Steps to Creating a Winning Paid Social Campaign [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 28, 2020

Looking to boost your brand and campaign awareness over the holiday period?

With eCommerce spend set to hit new records, and more people than ever shopping online, reaching out via paid social will be high on the agenda for many brands. 

So how can you make your brand messaging stand out, and iterate, then improve on your digital ad efforts to maximize performance. 

We've put together this new guide to help - if you're looking to refine your approach to paid ads, take note of these tips and start experimenting with your campaigns. 

[Note from Social Media Today: Don't miss your chance to participate in our second State of Social Spending Survey. This (7-10 question) survey will be used to create Social Media Today's 2021 Social Spending Benchmark Report. You'll be able to level-set your experiences from 2020 and measure plans for 2021, whether you're an in-house, freelance, or agency marketer. Take the survey.]

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Facebook Looks to Boost Watch Viewership with Exclusive Deal for Indian Cricket Tour
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
  • Twitter Provides Tips for Holiday Promotions and Outreach
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 30, 2020
  • The Top 10 eCommerce Website Design Tips [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 30, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.