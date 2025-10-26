 Skip to main content
5 Content Ideas Employees Can Share [Infographic]

Published Oct. 26, 2025
With social algorithms restricting the reach of business posts, in order to guide brands towards paid ad options, employee advocacy has become a bigger consideration, using the personality and social media skills of your own staff to help promote your brand efforts.

Though it can be difficult to get right. For one, you don’t want to force your employees to share generic messaging, because people will see through that in a second. It can also be demotivating for staff, who don’t want to have to mix their personal and professional lives, which leads to lacklustre, unengaging promotions.

But if your employees believe in your products, and/or your brand mission, it can be a great way for them to build their own professional presence, by showcasing their expertise, while also giving your broader branding efforts a boost.

So how do you maximize employee advocacy on social?

This guide from the team at Giraffe Social Media provides some examples of how employees in different industries can help to boost their personal branding and brand marketing efforts.

Employee sharing ideas
