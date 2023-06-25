 Skip to main content
5 Tips to Rock Your Local Business Social Media Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Published June 25, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to expand the online presence of your local business? Want to learn some clever social media tactics to find more local customers?

The team from Idunn share their social media tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Be where your customers are
  • Stop selling aggressively
  • Find out what people are interested in
  • Always fill in all sections of your profile
  • Run contests and special promotions

Check out the infographic for more information.

5 local social marketing tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

image/svg+xml
