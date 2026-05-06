Reddit shares key trends for in-app financial services research

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Reddit has shared some new insights into key trends and shifts for financial services brands, and how Reddit has become a highly valued platform for users who are researching financial products and considering major buying decisions.

Reddit initially shared these notes at its inaugural FinServ Summit, which was held in New York last month. The insights could provide some valuable guidance for Reddit marketers, or those considering expanding their campaigns to the app.

First, Reddit said that, based on a survey of 2,000 people, 70% of finance shoppers conduct research in the app, and trust Redditor insights to assist in validating major purchase decisions.

Reddit’s various expert communities provide valuable analysis and guidance, with a range of different groups covering all of the life stages.

The platform’s focus on expert communities means that Reddit also has an active audience of people looking into a broad range of major purchase-related subjects, which could provide valuable placement and awareness potential.

Reddit also shared data from ComScore, which suggests that more than half of Americans turn to Reddit weekly for answers, with a growing number of users coming to the app to conduct more in-depth analysis within the discovery process.

As per Reddit: “This behavior reflects a deeper shift. People are no longer looking for a single authoritative answer. They are looking for confidence built through multiple perspectives. Reddit becomes the connective tissue in that journey, where people validate what they have seen elsewhere and pressure-test decisions in real time.”

For financial services brands specifically, Reddit said that it’s increasingly facilitating advanced audience connection and engagement.

Reddit said that its interactive ad formats are delivering almost two times the engagement performance in the category, while the increasing use of video in the app also provides more potential for explainers and insights. Reddit said that video now represents one-third of content and advertising on Reddit.

Finally, Reddit also noted that the platform is becoming a more valuable option for brand building: “A recent study with Kantar and TransUnion found that Reddit is more effective at growing brands over time than other channels, with the gap versus social platforms accelerating in financial services.”

These are some valuable considerations, that underline the scope of research being conducted in the app, and the value that consumers are gleaning from Reddit’s expert communities.