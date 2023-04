Looking for ways to generate more interactions with your social media content?

Social media adviser Angie Gensler provides some quick tips in this infographic, most of which you’re probably already aware of, but are worth a reminder as you consider your options.

It could be as simple as improving your visuals, or asking a question of your audience. You’ll only know if you experiment, and it’s worth testing out a range of approaches to see what results you get.

Check out the infographic below.