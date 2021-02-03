x
6 Effective Tips to Get More Eyeballs on Your Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Feb. 3, 2021

Are you looking for ways to improve your Instagram marketing strategy? Want to get more people engaging with your Instagram stories?

The team from Branex share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Focus on intro
  • Stick to tried and tested formats
  • Use location-based geotags and hashtags
  • Create high-quality content
  • Go live
  • Interact with others

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Instagram Stories infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

