6 Social Media Do's and Don'ts [Infographic]

While social media platforms are still relatively new in a marketing sense, at core, social media marketing has the same fundamental elements which apply to any traditional marketing practice.

If you only talk about yourself, you'll find out that you're the only one listening; if you don't understand and cater to the differences of each platform and app, you'll miss out on opportunities. When you break it down, this is simple, logical stuff, but sometimes, people need a reminder, a prompt to simplify their approach and get their focus back onto the basics.

That's where this infographic from Heads Up Marketing comes in - in this simple set of six social media marketing do's and don'ts, they lay out the key aspects that should define your strategy, and will help drive your ongoing performance.

It's basic, but it's a good reminder. Check out the listing below.