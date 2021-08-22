6 TikTok Storytelling Frameworks to Consider in Your Marketing Approach [Infographic]

Looking to add TikTok into your digital marketing mix, but not sure where to start, and what types of content approaches will work best for your products?

The key to success on TikTok lies in creating content that looks like other TikTok clips. Overly produced ad promos will just get skipped, and blatant, disruptive ads are less effective in the app. The platform's general advice is that you should align with the other content appearing in user feeds, so that it feels natural, and more inviting.

So how can you do that, and still maximize promotional value?

This week, TikTok has published an overview of six of the most effective TikTok promotional techniques, based on brand approaches. You can read TikTok's full overview, including video examples, here, but we've also collected the six options into the below infographic, which may help to inform your TikTok marketing strategy.

And with the platform surging towards a billion users, it's definitely worth considering.