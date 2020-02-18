8 Benefits of Drone Video for Businesses

Looking for a way to literally add a whole new perspective to your social video efforts?

Drone videography has become the hottest trend in event marketing, specifically, in recent times, providing a unique and engaging way to capture video footage - which can deliver significant benefits for your campaigns.

And considering that video is the best performing content type across all social platforms, looking for new and engaging ways to incorporate video could be key - here's a look at some of the ways in which drone videos can help to drive more engagement for your digital marketing efforts.

The two super-unique shots of a drone

Aerial shots

Before the use of commercial drones, the only way to produce an aerial shot was to rent a helicopter and a licensed pilot, and get them up in the air at the perfect moment. Not only does this require significant expense, but there are also licensing requirements, logging your flight plans, timing, etc. The whole process is very resource heavy - while it can also, potentially, disrupt the integrity of the event itself.

Drones make aerial shots a lot simpler, a lot higher quality - while also making them available at significantly lower cost than in times past.

Motion shots

Drone videography is especially popular for events that have a lot of fast action, like sporting events. You can get a drone close to the action without getting in the way, and it can move and fly down the court or field right alongside the players. This gets closer than a photographer can, while enabling photographs and videos at the same time.

It takes a level of skill, of course, to master such shots, but hiring experienced drone operators again comes at a fraction of the cost of previous aerial shots - and as you can see, produces amazing visuals.

How to use drone videography for event marketing

Here are some quick notes of inspiration on how you can use drone shots for your events:

Fly your drone up into the air to get a bird’s eye view of everything going on during the event (or pre- or post-production). This captures the whole experience in an attention-grabbing way, that your audience will adore.

Live stream the event as it’s going on. Some drones now have live-streaming capabilities, so you can actually film the event from a number of angles to get a super-immersive video that your followers at home can watch even if they couldn’t make it to the event. Live-streaming also works great to show on monitors to give attendees a more comprehensive experience.

Show behind the scenes as you’re getting ready for the event. Aerial photos of a stage being set up, or a production being made, can be a great way to generate excitement before the event.

Take aerial photos or close up shots you can use in marketing materials for your next event. Professional photography can elevate the perceived quality of an event, so that next time around you can attract even more customers - and maybe even at a higher price point.

Put the drone in your show. You can fly drones around as part of the entertainment, and/or use them to help event attendees see other parts of the stage or venue for a uniquely immersive experience.

Show an overview of all the activities you’re offering. For example, at a music festival, you can fly a drone over the space to show multiple stages and audiences at once.

Drone videography can also work well to highlight a sponsor’s involvement in an event. You can use drone shots to demonstrate where the sponsor’s booth is, where their signage is, or how they’re participating. This works especially well if you’re not putting on the event yourself, but want to create a sizzle reel of all your involvement.

Other uses of drones for your event

Location spotting

Looking for the perfect place to host an event? It can be difficult to get an idea of a full space or property by just walking the grounds or looking at a map. Flying your drone over the property can give you a better sense of what it looks like, and you can then bring the footage back to your team for discussion and approval. You’ll get an aerial view of the space, and you can even capture hard-to-see areas for better mapping and planning.

You can then also use those drone shots to organize the event with an in-depth look at where everything is in the space.

A New Perspective to Consider

Drones produce high-quality footage and photos, while saving you time and money compared to other traditional video forms.

With unlimited versatility, you can do anything from live streaming drone footage to putting drones themselves in the show - and as you can see from the examples here, the results can be amazing, generating buzz and building brand awareness across social channels.

If you're looking for ways to add another angle to your digital content, it's worth considering the potential of drone video, and utilizing drone professionals for your next campaign.