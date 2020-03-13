8 Steps to Create Irresistible Email Campaigns That Your Subscribers Will Love [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy? Want to create more compelling email marketing campaigns?
The team from Vertical Response share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Determine your goal
- Use a recognizable “from” name
- Pick a superb subject line
- Personalize when possible
- Call up your call to action
- Test, test and test again
- Send your campaign
- Track the results
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.