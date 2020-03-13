x
site logo

8 Steps to Create Irresistible Email Campaigns That Your Subscribers Will Love [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

March 13, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy? Want to create more compelling email marketing campaigns?

The team from Vertical Response share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Determine your goal
  • Use a recognizable “from” name
  • Pick a superb subject line
  • Personalize when possible
  • Call up your call to action
  • Test, test and test again
  • Send your campaign
  • Track the results

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Tips for email campaigns

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.