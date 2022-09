Are you struggling to think of effective titles for your blog posts? Looking for some fill-in-the-blank post title templates you can swipe for your blog?

The team from Conversion Minded share their blog post title ideas in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Numbered lists

How-To’s

Resources and tutorials

Helpful tips

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.