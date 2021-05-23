x
9 Tips to Help Create More SEO-Friendly Content [Infographic]

Published May 23, 2021
By
Senior Digital Marketing Associate

“Successful SEO is not about tricking Google. It’s about ‘partnering’ with Google to provide the best search results for users.”

Google’s search algorithms are always evolving, and for those creating brand content, it's important to have an understanding of the key elements at play, in order to align with these essential SEO considerations, while also optimizing for your readership.

And while, as the above quote notes, it's not about 'tricking' the algorithm, by incorporating at least some of these elements, you can help to improve your search rankings, without ending up sounding like a robot.

To help with this, the team from Grazitti Interactive have put together this listing of tips to help create more SEO-friendly content.

Check out the full infographic below.

