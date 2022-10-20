 Skip to main content
site logo

Instagram Officially Announces New ‘Creator Portfolio’ Showcase Option

Published Oct. 20, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram has officially announced its coming ‘Creator Portfolio’ option, which will enable creators to build what’s essentially a media kit type package, in order to showcase their audience reach, as well as previous brand work.

Instagram Creator Portfolio

As you can see in this example, creators will soon be able to build their own portfolio from the Professional Dashboard in the app. The process will guide creators in building their pitch to brands, with a view to securing more influencer marketing deals.

It’s similar to Instagram’s Creator Marketplace listings where influencers are presented in a collective showcase – though a Creator Portfolio enables individual users to share their profile direct with potential partners in the app.

The option was originally spotted in testing last month, though Instagram has been refining the offering in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted this welcome screen for the option in the back-end code of the app, which includes an overview of how it will work.

Instagram Creator Portfolio

Instagram’s been working hard to boost its appeal to creative talent, in an effort to keep its top stars from migrating to TikTok or YouTube instead, which was recently emphasized by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri as a top priority, as the platform stakes continue to rise.

Though Mosseri has also noted that Instagram has fallen behind in various key areas in the talent race.

As per The Information:

“In [an internal] memo, Mosseri said that surveys of creators showed that Instagram “lag[s] behind TikTok and YouTube on all the dimensions that are most important to creator satisfaction,” including several unrelated to the ability to make money, such as “fun, reach, fair algorithm and care.” Mosseri also said the team is “behind where we need to be” on initiatives to help creators make money on the platform but is “upping our urgency and progress.”

Creator Portfolios will be another element in this push, which is also a part of Instagram’s broader push to insert more content from profiles that users don’t follow into feeds.

The idea here is that by getting a wider variety of content in front of more people, that will not only enable Instagram to maximize engagement (if it can get its algorithmic targeting right), but it’ll also facilitate wider distribution of content from emerging talent to a bigger audience.

That, in turn, will boost Creator engagement stats and opportunities, which could be another way to keep them posting to IG instead.

Whether that holds up in reality remains to be seen, with TikTok being the app of the moment, and YouTube offering greater monetization potential. But Instagram is still hugely popular too, and there are major opportunities there for the right creators, which will be expanded via this new showcase option in the app.

In addition to Creator Portfolios, Instagram’s also adding some new updates to Creator Marketplace, including a new messaging process to streamline brand/creator connection (brands will be able to message multiple creators at once via a partnerships inbox), and a new code process to better facilitate ad collaborations.

Definitely, the battle for top talent is rising, and it’ll be interesting to see how Instagram’s pitch to top talent matches up with other apps.

Creator Profiles will be rolled out to Instagram creators next month.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell