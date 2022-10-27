Instagram Announces New Live Events Series to Assist Marketers with their Holiday Campaigns

With the holiday promotion push shifting into top gear, Instagram has announced a new series of live events, in which it will share tips and tricks to help businesses boost their sales and marketing results in the app.

As outlined in this post, the live events will feature a range of speakers, including SMB owners who’ve found success in the app, members of Instagram’s Business team, and experts in Instagram shopping.

The full schedule is as follows:

Instagram for Business Holiday Market Live Series

From November 1 – 3, we hope to inspire and educate businesses by celebrating diverse brands who are sharing the ways they’ve grown and found success on Instagram through Instagram shopping tools, advertising solutions, and innovations like Live Shopping. All three episodes will be saved on the @instagramforbusiness account after they air.

Episode 1 ‘Reaching New Customers with Your Shop’ with chef Stephanie Nass of @chefanienass . Using shoppable content and Boost/Ads with Product Tags to drive discovery and reach new customers

Episode 2 ‘Your Last Minute Holiday Checklist’ with Founder/CEO Adriana Carrig of @littlewordsproject . Last minute actions you can take to get your shop ready for Holiday shopping, including catalog best practices, creating shoppable content, using Boost to reach new users

Episode 3 ‘Break through the Holiday Noise’ with Founder/CEO Abena Boamah of @hanahana_beaut y . Storytelling and deepening engagement with your audience through Reels/Shoppable Reels and Live Shopping

All of these live-streams will be hosted on the @instagramforbusiness account, and anyone will be able to tune in at the relevant times (as noted in the above post)

In addition to this, Instagram will also publish a new holiday checklist for businesses to help get their Instagram Shops ready ‘to drive discovery of their products’. The new checklist will be published on the Instagram for Business blog next week (we’ll also share it here).

It could be worth tuning in to ensure that you’re across all the latest opportunities in the app, and that you’ve ticked all the boxes with your Instagram product listings.