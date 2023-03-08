Pinterest Outlines Programming for International Women’s Day, Focusing on Health and Wellness

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Pinterest has shared some new insights into rising trends among female users, while it’s also launching a new Pinterest TV series that will focus on female founders and their health.

First off, on key trends – Pinterest says empowerment is a key shift among female Pinners this year:

“Our insights show that women of all generations are breaking out of stereotypes and societal norms, opting for self-love and focusing on healing. For Gen Z and Millennials, this includes exploring their villain side and becoming more self-oriented and empowered.”

Pinterest says that these search trends reflect this movement:

femme fatale outfit (+590%)

self date aesthetic (+235%)

how to heal yourself (+55%)

healing inner child (+150%)

breaking generational cycles (+310%)

Pinterest also says that women are ‘embracing the beauty of their age and reveling in ways to celebrate themselves’, with searches for ‘older bride dresses over 50 bohemian’ up 110%, and ‘makeup looks for older women’ up 1440%.

There could be some interesting considerations for your Pin promotions within these trends.

In addition to the trend data, Pinterest is also launching a new Pinterest TV series with stylist and author Stacy London, in which London will host a series of fireside chats with female-founders to discuss wellness and menopausal health.

“Pinners can tune into the show on March 8th at 12 pm ET here. Stacy will also be the first featured guest of Pinterest’s ‘board drop’, revealing for the first-time ever the inspiration behind the show, along with inspiring quotes she’s curated for International Women’s Day: Wise words with Stacy London.”

Finally, Pinterest has also partnered with the UN Foundation on its #EqualEverywhere campaign, which aims to address the systemic changes required to end gender discrimination.

“The month-long public awareness campaign will highlight champions for gender equality who are all pushing to make the birthright of equality for girls and women a reality.”

Empowering female creators is an important push for Pinterest, given that around two-thirds of the app’s users are women. That puts Pinterest in an important position in regards to facilitating female creators, and addressing key elements of equality, and it’s good to also see Pinterest using this opportunity to focus on lesser-discussed aspects of female health.

Pinterest will also look to highlight women creators and brands, which will present new opportunities for exposure, and could help spark more interest in the app.