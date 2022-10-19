Pinterest Provides New Music Option for Idea Pins, Including Tracks from Popular Artists

Pinterest is looking to help creators make more engaging Idea Pins, with the addition of new music options for their Pin creations, including tracks from some of the world’s biggest recording artists and stars.

As you can see in these images, now, when creating your Idea Pin, you’ll be able to choose from a range of popular tracks to add as an accompaniment to your content.

As explained by Pinterest:

“We’ve established new partnerships with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin, and BMG, to bring today’s top artists and music on the platform. Through these new deals, users will now be able to add tracks from Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Anitta, and many more to their Idea Pins.”

In addition to this, Pinterest has also announced an expansion of its royalty-free music library, through a partnership with 7Digital, while it’s also working with Rumblefish to facilitate music metadata and license management services.

“Being able to add known and trending songs to Idea Pins will enable creators to engage more deeply and creatively with their audience, unlocking new ways for them to inspire through their content with music expression.”

Music has become a key component of the short-form video shift, with many musicians now formulating promotion strategies in line with TikTok trends, in order to maximize reach and engagement. Given this, Meta, YouTube and TikTok have all announced exclusive music deals to help more creators promote popular tracks, while also gleaning the benefits of using these songs in their clips.

As such, it makes sense for Pinterest to also align with this trend, with its Idea Pins being its closest option to short-form video content, helping to drive more innovation and creativity in the app.

To add music to your Idea Pins: