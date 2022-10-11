Snapchat Unveils AR-to-Purchase Activation for Halloween Costumes

Snapchat’s taking an interesting approach to Halloween this year, by enabling users to not only try on potential Halloween costumes via AR in the app, but also, to purchase any outfit that they’ve digitally tried on direct from the display.

As you can see in this sequence, this year, after you’ve tested out an AR costume via Snap’s full body scan option, you’ll then be able to tap through to buy the same outfit in real life.

As per Snap:

“Starting on Oct 11th, Snapchatters can try-on, share with friends, and buy costumes of some of their favorite (and nostalgic) movie and TV characters including, Hocus Pocus, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Power Rangers, and more.”

Snap’s partnering with Disguise Costumes to facilitate the AR-to-purchase process, with all of the available AR costume options listed on the Disguise profile in the app. Users will also be able to find the full listing by searching for 'Disguise Costumes’, or by searching for each character/movie/TV show as well.

It’s an interesting evolution in Snap’s Halloween approach, which also marks a significant step in using AR as a path to purchase in the app. Snap’s been evolving its AR shopping tools for years, with new ad options, try-on tools, and more. But this seasonal, topical event tie-in is a larger push, providing several costume options, that will undoubtedly be popular heading into Halloween, which could then drive more direct shopping activity in the app.

You can imagine the potential for further event and seasonal tie-ins along similar lines, with Snap facilitating more direct display and shopping options for integrated campaigns.

And with some 80% of Snapchatters planning to use the app during Halloween, it could be a major campaign, which will highlight the potential of AR for marketing in the app.

According to Ipsos, shopping is now the number one reason why consumers use AR, and as such, this could be a key opportunity to tap into that interest.

Definitely worth watching for marketers, as a signal of the potential of AR promotions.