Snapchat Integrates with BigCommerce to Facilitate More In-App Shopping Options

Snapchat has announced the next step in its push to integrate in-stream shopping elements, via a new integration with BigCommerce which will enable BigCommerce merchants to display their products in Snaps.

As you can see in this example, BigCommerce merchants will now be able to integrate their product displays into Snap, providing direct connection and exposure potential to Snap’s audience of 363 million primarily younger users.

As per BigCommerce:

“BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level.”

The integration will also enable BigCommerce merchants to track and measure Snap campaign performance through the use of the Snap Pixel, providing direct response data on Snapchat channel insights.

Like all social platforms, Snapchat has been working to integrate more direct commerce elements, in order to drive new user behavior, and build new revenue streams. Snap has also been working to build digital clothing options for its Bitmoji characters, with a view to avatar commerce becoming a bigger thing.

In combination, the ultimate end goal is to have digital and real-world versions of every item available in the app, giving users the opportunity to replicate their real life fashion preferences in virtual form.

And if the metaverse does become a bigger thing, and we are indeed interacting via avatars more often, that could form a key bridge to connect people to their characters in real life.

BigCommerce users in the US are now able to automatically sync their BigCommerce product catalog to Snapchat via the BigCommerce dashboard. The option will be expanded more markets next year.