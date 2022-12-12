TikTok Adds New Options to Help Alleviate Minor Frustrations in the App

This could be handy.
Do you ever go scrolling back up in your TikTok feed to find a video that you’ve already watched, but then you go too far and end up refreshing the feed, and losing the clip that you were searching for entirely?
TikTok has a solution.
As you can see in this screenshot, shared by @al__hilaal7, TikTok’s currently testing a new option that would enable you to undo your feed refresh if you make a mistake.
Which is a fairly minor functional inclusion, but could be a big help when you’re looking for that one video in your feed.
On a similar, mistake-aversion front, TikTok has also started rolling out a new feature for creators called ‘Posted Drafts’, which automatically creates a copy of your most recently posted video and stores it in your ‘Drafts’ folder in the app.
@jera.bean NEW TIKTOK FEATURE: POSTED DRAFTS ???? #tiktoknewfeature #newtiktokupdate #posteddrafts ♬ original sound - Jera Bean TikTok Expert
As explained in the video above from Jera Bean, that’ll make it easier to update your clips with small edits and changes, as you’ll already have a version of the uploaded clip in your drafts to tweak, as opposed to having to re-do the whole thing over again.
Posted Drafts will be available for 3 days after posting, so if there are any changes that you need to make, you can update, re-publish and keep it moving, even faster than before.
Again, neither is a major functional update, but from an annoyance perspective, these could be very helpful.
Thanks to Matt Navarra for highlighting both new features.