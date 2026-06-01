TikTok announces Pride Month 2026 programming

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TikTok announced its programming for Pride Month. The app will highlight a selection of rising LGBTQIA+ voices, who will get special focus from TikTok throughout June.

As explained by TikTok: “This Pride Month, we’re celebrating the extraordinary creativity of the LGBTQIA+ community by recognizing eight creators and small business owners who continue to educate and inspire.”

Each of these creators will be promoted by TikTok on its owned channels. They will also get specific focus in the TikTok Pride hub, which will be active throughout the month.

In addition to these creators, TikTok will also highlight users who are “shaping culture and thriving on the platform through impactful, high-quality content.”

“From an educational series to spotlights, we’ll celebrate LGBTQIA+ creators who are making an impact across different categories and continuing to shape culture on TikTok,” TikTok said.

Community representation is a key focus for TikTok, and it’s become an influential platform for many groups looking to connect and empower their respective communities.

Regarding the LGBTQIA+ community specifically, TikTok said more people are posting about LGBTQIA+ issues, with Pride seeing more focus in 2026.

“From April 29th to May 28th 2026, posts using #PrideTikTok have increased by 64% and posts using #Pride have increased by 77%, highlighting that people are continuing to create content on TikTok to express themselves authentically in celebration of Pride 2026.”

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have played a key role in TikTok’s rise, and as such, it’s important for TikTok to reciprocate that support. This also gives the app another opportunity to shine a spotlight on specific elements of its audience, which could help to make more users aware of the contributions of LGBTQIA+ creators, as well as expand broader awareness throughout the month.

As such, these are important activations, which could help make TikTok a more welcoming and inclusive space.