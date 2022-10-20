 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Announces First-Ever Global Gaming Event

Published Oct. 20, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok has announced its first-ever global gaming event, with ‘TikTok Made Me Play It’ live-stream showcase to be held on November 2nd.

TikTok Made Me Play It

As explained by TikTok:  

The future of gaming is here - and it's happening on TikTok. Leading publishers are launching games on our platform as culturally relevant entertainment properties, building communities, and inspiring broader entertainment audiences to discover and play their games. Now, your mission is simple: discover why TikTok is the gaming industry's #1 gateway to growth.”

The event will feature popular gaming creators from across the platform, as well as representatives from some of the top gaming companies.

TikTok Made Me Play It

The guests will discuss the role that TikTok now plays in game promotion and engagement, while also exploring key trends, stats and insights, and how brands can tap into these elements to maximize their promotions.

And considering the broad-reaching influence of gaming, it could be worth tuning in. Gaming is arguably the biggest influence of online culture, with many top platform stars aligned with gaming in some way. Gaming also saw a big increase during the pandemic, with many youngsters turning to game platforms as their key social outlet – which is now at least part of the thinking behind the formation of the metaverse concept.

That means that even if you’re not a gaming brand, there could still be significant opportunities in the surrounding elements, which could spark new thinking around your approach.

Maybe worth taking note - you can sign-up to register for TikTok Made Me Play It here.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell