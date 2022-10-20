TikTok Announces First-Ever Global Gaming Event

TikTok has announced its first-ever global gaming event, with ‘TikTok Made Me Play It’ live-stream showcase to be held on November 2nd.

As explained by TikTok:

“The future of gaming is here - and it's happening on TikTok. Leading publishers are launching games on our platform as culturally relevant entertainment properties, building communities, and inspiring broader entertainment audiences to discover and play their games. Now, your mission is simple: discover why TikTok is the gaming industry's #1 gateway to growth.”

The event will feature popular gaming creators from across the platform, as well as representatives from some of the top gaming companies.

The guests will discuss the role that TikTok now plays in game promotion and engagement, while also exploring key trends, stats and insights, and how brands can tap into these elements to maximize their promotions.

And considering the broad-reaching influence of gaming, it could be worth tuning in. Gaming is arguably the biggest influence of online culture, with many top platform stars aligned with gaming in some way. Gaming also saw a big increase during the pandemic, with many youngsters turning to game platforms as their key social outlet – which is now at least part of the thinking behind the formation of the metaverse concept.

That means that even if you’re not a gaming brand, there could still be significant opportunities in the surrounding elements, which could spark new thinking around your approach.

Maybe worth taking note - you can sign-up to register for TikTok Made Me Play It here.