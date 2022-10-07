3 Tips on How to Maximize Twitter Video for Marketing

Video is the most engaging content format, across all platforms, and while short-form clips are the focus of the moment, all video formats are worth considering within your broader digital marketing strategy.

And while Twitter hasn’t followed TikTok down the path of shorter clips (I mean, it already tried that with Vine, I guess), it has sought to give video content more focus, with the addition of full-screen video display formats, and a new video-specific feature section within the Explore tab.

In fact, Twitter says that 71% of all user sessions in the app now involve video, while users also scroll slower in-stream when video content is displayed.

That’s worth considering – and if you’re looking to maximize your Twitter video approach, these tips from Twitter provide some additional direction for video content in the app.

1. Keep Videos Short and Simple

Unsurprisingly, given the aforementioned trend towards shorter video clips, and the brief nature of tweets overall, Twitter says that shorter videos perform better in the app.

“Our research shows shorter ads (6 to 15 seconds) are more effective at driving consideration and purchase intent.”

Twitter also says that brands should use short tweets to accompany their video clips, with 10 words/50 characters being a solid target (up to 30 words/160 characters for more detailed descriptions).

2. Include Product, People and Prominent Branding

Twitter says that tweeted video clips should include these elements:

Prominent branding — Your brand name and logo should appear at the very start of the video and within the first four seconds

Strong colors — Use dominant colors within the video, close to your brand’s palette

Your product or service — Include your product/service within the first three seconds and ensure it’s present on screen for 75% of the video

People — Real people resonate. Including a human presence, a celebrity or a crowd works particularly well

A sound-off strategy — Subtitles ensure accessibility for all and can help capture on-the-go mobile viewers.

These are good, general guide notes for video content, and ensuring that you’re maximizing your branding and recall opportunities.

3. Connect with What’s Happening

Twitter says that people come to the app to keep in touch with the latest news and updates, and the more that you can connect your brand messaging into the same, the better.

Twitter says that topical campaigns see greater recall and brand awareness, which is worth factoring into your planning, especially around seasonal events.

Twitter also recommends that brands consider Connect campaigns to ensure they link into relevant discussions throughout the year.

These are some handy notes, which could help to ensure that your Twitter ad campaigns stay on the right track, and that you maximize the opportunities of the platform.

But if you are considering Twitter campaigns, you better get in quick - before Elon Musk comes in a shuts down all advertising in the app*.

It could be a good way to improve your reach and resonance this holiday shopping season.

*Note: this probably won’t happen. But it might.