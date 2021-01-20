x
site logo
SMT Expert

A Quick Guide to SEO for Non-Profits [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Jan. 20, 2021

As the new year sets in, having an online presence is more important than ever for most businesses, and that includes non-profits.

With COVID-19 pushing most professionals and consumers into their home offices, being found online is paramount, which is why SEO is also a critical consideration for charities. And while 2020 was, overall, a negative period, there were some encouraging signs for non-profits - specifically.

  • Online giving was up 19% year-over-year
  • Monthly online giving increased 40%
  • 56% of U.S. households engaged in charitable giving during the pandemic
  • Giving Tuesday saw a 25% increase in 2020
  • ~55% of people across all generations prefer to give online

These trends make it clear that the opportunity to thrive as a non-profit online is as significant as it's ever been.

In order to take advantage, it's critical to maximize visibility, and SEO is a tried-and-true organic way to accomplish just that.

And while many consider SEO a complicated endeavor, with the right guidance, and a list of the best practices, much, if not all of it, can be implemented by many marketers. The listing below, created by the team at 919 Marketing, is designed to help any non-profit marketing team do a quick audit, make a plan, and implement key steps. 

Non-profit SEO

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Email Uplers on January 16, 2021

    11 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

    Refresh your email marketing approach in 2021 with these rising email design trends.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Jan. 17, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Sway Group Included in Exclusive List of Top Marketing Agencies Serving the U.S.
    Press Release from
    Sway Group

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Email Uplers on January 16, 2021

    11 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

    Refresh your email marketing approach in 2021 with these rising email design trends.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Jan. 17, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
    SMT Expert
  • A Quick Guide to SEO for Non-Profits [Infographic]
    By Chad Pollitt • Jan. 20, 2021
  • Lessons from UGC in 2020 - and How it Can Help You in 2021
    By Jose Angelo Gallegos • Jan. 20, 2021
  • Pinterest Tests New Stories Panel at the Top of User Feeds
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 20, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.