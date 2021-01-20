A Quick Guide to SEO for Non-Profits [Infographic]

As the new year sets in, having an online presence is more important than ever for most businesses, and that includes non-profits.

With COVID-19 pushing most professionals and consumers into their home offices, being found online is paramount, which is why SEO is also a critical consideration for charities. And while 2020 was, overall, a negative period, there were some encouraging signs for non-profits - specifically.

Online giving was up 19% year-over-year

Monthly online giving increased 40%

56% of U.S. households engaged in charitable giving during the pandemic

Giving Tuesday saw a 25% increase in 2020

~55% of people across all generations prefer to give online

These trends make it clear that the opportunity to thrive as a non-profit online is as significant as it's ever been.

In order to take advantage, it's critical to maximize visibility, and SEO is a tried-and-true organic way to accomplish just that.

And while many consider SEO a complicated endeavor, with the right guidance, and a list of the best practices, much, if not all of it, can be implemented by many marketers. The listing below, created by the team at 919 Marketing, is designed to help any non-profit marketing team do a quick audit, make a plan, and implement key steps.