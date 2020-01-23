An Overview of TikTok Ads [Infographic]

With TikTok gaining popularity so quickly, the app's team is now working hard to catch up, and capitalize on that success, with a range of new ad options and tools being formulated and tested in order to meet rising demand from brands.

One of those options is TikTok's new self-serve ad platform, which some businesses already have access to in beta. It's still in development, essentially, but gradually, TikTok is rolling it out to a broader audience, and in line with this, the platform has this week published a new overview of its ad options, available via its self-serve tool.

The overview, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, includes a brief explainer on what TikTok is, and how it works, followed by a few visual examples of your ad tools. We've combined the explainer into the below infographic, which may help provide additional context into TikTok ads.

You can read more about TikTok's ad tools here.