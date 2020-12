Is LinkedIn part of your paid social strategy for 2021?

If it is, then this guide is for you - this week, LinkedIn has published a new overview of its bidding system, and how you can maximize your campaign performance to ensure optimal ad delivery.

The listing includes a breakdown of the various bid types, and tips on how to utilize each element. It's a handy one-pager to have on hand as you go about building your LinkedIn ads.

You can get more insight about LinkedIn's bidding process here.