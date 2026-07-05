Edits app gets auto-translated bilingual captions

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Meta has unveiled even more functions for its Edits video editing app, including auto-generated bilingual captions, improved creative templates and a new range of seasonal sound effects.

The main update this week is auto-generated bilingual captions, which will help creators expand into new markets.

The bilingual captions will offer text in 15 languages, and could greatly expand audience reach potential for content created in the app.

Instagram, which is directly connected to Edits, has been working to improve the exposure opportunities for international content creators by showing more translated posts in Explore feeds.

This update is another step in that direction.

The second image above shows the latest seasonal sound effects options in Edits. Parent company Meta said these will let users “bring summer energy” to their clips.

Meta also added new template creation tools, including expanded support for overlays and the ability to lock clips.

As explained by Meta: “When you lock a clip, it stays in place and easily carries over for anyone who reuses your template.”

That will provide more capacity for creative trends and takes, and could also encourage more users to post their own video updates.

The functionality of Edits continues to expand, with Meta adding new features and tools into the app every other week. It’s worth checking out these tools, which could help maximize short video approaches.