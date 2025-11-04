 Skip to main content
Edits Gets Custom Captions, Color Correction and More

Published Nov. 4, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Instagram keeps the updates rolling for its separate Edits video editing app, with the platform getting improved color correction tools, custom animations for captions, new video effects, and more.

First off, you’ll now be able to apply custom animations and effects to the captions in your video clips.

Edits update

As you can see in this sequence, you’ll now have a range of customization options to choose from when you add captions to your videos, which could be a fun way to add another element to your presentation.

Edits is also getting color correction, with hue, saturation and luminance sliders, along with white balance settings, so you can change the tone, or enhance certain elements.

Edits update

So if you wanted to present your clips in a certain style, and create your own auteur-like approach to your Reels, you can use these settings to help set the mood.

Finally, Edits is getting 28 new video effects, including things like “Super Zoom,” “Low Res,” and “Tunnel Vision.”

Edits update

So again, more ways to customize and enhance your clips, in order to create more standout, attention-grabbing Reels that make people stop mid-scroll.

And used well, these effects can certainly do that, and these are just a few of the many, many editing and customization options now available in the Edits app.

Indeed, since launching the app back in April, Meta has added:

  • A range of additional fonts, filters and voice effects
  • Simplified transition editing
  • Playback frame rate selector
  • Beat markers for soundtrack alignment
  • Enhanced cropping options
  • Improved tracking sensitivity
  • Volume level editing
  • In-stream teleprompter
  • AI restyling options
  • Sticky notes for reference
  • Noise reduction tools
  • Expanded export options
  • Keyframe editing
  • Royalty-free music selection

And more, in fact, Edits keeps getting more new features every other week.

If you’re creating video and you’re not using Edits, it’s worth checking it out, and considering whether the various options might help you put together better content.

You can download Edits on iOS or Android.

