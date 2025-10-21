Edits Adds Halloween Effects, Updated Voiceover Recording Options

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Instagram’s rolling out some new spooky season updates for Edits, including Halloween-themed fonts, scary sound effects, horror movie inspired restyle effects, and more.

So if you want to create a scary short video for Halloween, in order to get into the seasonal spirit, you’ll now have a range of options within Meta’s video editing app, playing into all the traditional clichés of the season.

First off, Edits is getting a range of Halloween font options, so you can ensure your audience is prepared for whatever frightening footage you’ve captured.

As you can see in this example screen, you’ll now have a range of spooky fonts to explore, because nothing’s more frightening than fonts (ghosts regularly communicate in spooky font styles, don’t you know?).

Edits is also getting new seasonal filters and restyle effects, as well as Halloween-themed sound effects, like “Bubbling cauldron” and “Adventure theme (spooky)”.

Those naming conventions are certainly spooky, and maybe, among the various options at your disposal, you can find some new ways to inspire fright in your Reels viewers.

Finally, in less spooky news, Edits is also rolling out updated voiceover recording options, which will make it easier to retake voiceover clips.

As you can see in these examples, Edits is making it easier to re-record and place your voiceovers in-stream, while you also now have the option of using a countdown to ensure you get your timing right.

That could make it easier to improve your voiceover content, and ensure your audio elements align with the on-screen footage.

Some handy, spooky options, which could help you create more engaging, frightening clips for the season, while also providing more general assistance in recording voiceover content.

You can read more about the latest Edits updates here.