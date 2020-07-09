Everything You Need to Know About TikTok [Infographic]

Following its launch back in 2016, TikTok has shot to the top of the download charts, becoming one of the most downloaded apps of the decade, despite only being available in the latter half.

Capturing the zeitgeist and imagination of younger users, TikTok has proven immensely popular, with millions of people across the world engaging in the app. Younger users are drawn to the simplicity of the premise, much like Vine, creating short videos set to music. The whole premise of the app centers on simple entertainment - frequently silly and fun.

This presents significant opportunity for savvy businesses. With a variety of different marketing approaches and tools available, there’s huge potential scope for advertising and marketing on TikTok.

With so many businesses looking to utilize the power of TikTok marketing, the team at VizionOnline decided to create a quick infographic overview of everything that you need to know about the app, its userbase, and how you can use it within your marketing efforts.

When it comes to utilizing social media for your business, it’s important to have all the facts and details on hand. This quick primer will tell you everything you need to know to get your business started on TikTok - which may also help you get a leg up on the competition.