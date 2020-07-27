Everything You Need to Know to Create Engaging Instagram Carousels [Infographic]

Instagram is the social network of the hour - and it’s easy to see why. It's a visually-oriented platform which offers many options for brands to advertise their products and services, while also building meaningful relationships with target audiences.

Back in 2017, Instagram launched its multi-image, or carousel upload feature, which enables users to add up to ten photos or videos in the same post. It's since become one of the most popular post formats, providing an engaging way to tell a story through your images and videos, all within a single post.

Bannersnack is a visual production platform, and since we cater to the needs of marketers, it’s our job to know which carousel design and placement options lead to the most success. To discover this, we recently partnered with Socialinsider to conduct a study of more than 22,360,021 Instagram posts.

Out of the total number of analyzed posts, 2,949,312 were carousels, giving us a huge pool of data to determine the key trends and posting practices that lead to optimal engagement.

We've collected our findings into this infographic - here’s everything you need to know to create engaging Instagram carousel posts.

The infographic was initially published on the Bannersnack blog, as part of “The Ultimate Guide to Creating Engaging Instagram Carousels.”