Facebook Outlines How to Make Best Use of its New Video Insights Within Creator Studio

Over the past month, Facebook has shared a series of new interviews with internal product experts who are working on its video tools, in order to help creators and marketers understand the various options available, and how they can help to maximize your posting process.

Thus far, Facebook has covered:

Each session has outlined some valuable lessons and notes, and reminders on key tools - and they are definitely worth a look for those posting videos to Facebook.

The latest video in the series looks at the updated Video Details Explorer, which is a comprehensive overview of video post performance available within Facebook's Creator Studio.

Here's a look of some of the key notes:

Video Details Explorer provides comprehensive insights about any video that you've posted on Facebook. The option, as noted, is available within Creator Studio - when you click on a video thumbnail within your Content Library, you're taken through to the specific insights display for that upload, which includes a range of key analytics features.

The detailed listing provides a range of helpful metrics - for example, for the first 48 hours after upload, you can see how your video performed by hour, which, Facebook notes, could help in your scheduling for future uploads based on audience response.

Video Details Explorer also includes a performance summary, which displays average view time, one-minute views, Reactions, comments and shares, all in one summary.

As you can see here, the listing shows how your video compares to your other uploads, giving you a quick snapshot of these key performance stats.

A particularly beneficial feature of Video Details Explorer is the ability to view your audience retention stats within the video playback - so you can scrub through your video and see where, exactly, viewers dropped off based on the viewing chart.

There's also a listing of demographic insights, including 'Age and Gender' stats, as well as locations, while there's also, at the right of screen, a summary of negative responses, which includes post hides, people marking your video as spam, etc.

Facebook also includes a display of how people are finding your content, whether that's via Facebook's recommendations, your followers viewing the clip, or video shares.

Video Details Explorer also includes data on Live video performance, including peak viewers, retention stats, and average view times.

Facebook's been working to improve its video metrics, and many of those new features are now included within Video Details Explorer. So if you're looking to ensure you have full insight into your Facebook video strategy, and are maximizing your video content, this is where you want to go.

Facebook says that Video Insights is available most Creator Studio users right now, and will be available to all soon.