Facebook Publishes New Guide on How to Maintain Connection With Audiences Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook has published a new, 64-page guide of key tips and notes to help brands and organizations maintain connection with their Facebook and Instagram audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide covers all aspects of Facebook and Instagram content, including Stories, live-streaming, IGTV, groups and more. Each section includes notes on how to make best use of the latest features and updates, along with the key considerations for audiences in relation to the pandemic.

Here's an overview of some of the key elements:

First off, Facebook provides notes on what to keep in mind when communicating at this time.

The guide also lays out more specific pointers on how to connect, including the types of content that are likely to best serve your community during the lockdowns.

In terms of more function-specific advice, Facebook provides tips on what to consider when going live:

In Stories content:

And how you can ensure you're creating top-quality material:

There are also notes on working from home effectively, account security consideration, Branded Content tips, Creator Studio notes, Crowdtangle insights, and more.

There's a heap to take in - if you're looking for ways to maximize your use of Facebook and Instagram, or specific notes on how to use key elements, it's worth downloading the guide and taking a look. Even if you're confident that you're using all the tools and functions to best effect, there are likely some helpful notes to consider.

You can download Facebook's "Connecting people during the COVID-19 pandemic" guide book here.