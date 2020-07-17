Facebook Shares New Insights into Effective Brand Messaging [Infographic]

Facebook has published a new collection of key tips on how advertisers can maximize engagement with their brand messaging through smaller tweaks within their copy that can have a significant impact.

Facebook says that its creative research team has found that its often the little things that matter:

"Seemingly small considerations - such as the phrasing of a title or the aspect ratio of a video - can have a big impact, driving increased engagement and stronger business results. This is especially true in today’s complex landscape, as advertisers seek to tailor their approaches to connect with consumers across a wide range of platforms and formats."

Facebook has provided its tips in a new video, but we've extracted the key lessons to create the below infographic for reference.

If you're looking for ways to improve the creative of your Facebook campaigns, worth noting these tips.