x
site logo

Facebook's Developing a New Way to Re-Create Text Styles Based on an Example Image

Published June 11, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook is developing a new, machine learning powered system that would enable users to re-create the style of text in virtually any photo using just a single word example, which could lead to new developments in translation, editing, replication, etc.

As you can see here, Facebook's TextStyleBrush project would enable users to replace text in existing images, including background scenes, by using just a single shot, and a single word, as a reference point. The process is a significant advancement on current text replication models, and as noted, could have a range of potential applications. 

As explained by Facebook:

"Unlike most AI systems that can do this for well-defined, specialized tasks, TextStyleBrush is the first self-supervised AI model that replaces text in images of both handwriting and scenes - in one shot - using a single example word."

Facebook specifically notes that the project could help in the translation of text within images, enabling users to even interpret hand-written signs in different languages (example below), while it could also enable users to create personalized messaging and captions, along with other applications.

Facebook TextStyleBrush

But it could also be misused. Through this process, people could easily remove watermarks from photos, or they could change elements of actual photos to alter their meaning. What if, for example, someone were to use this to change an old college photo of a political candidate holding a sign, so that he/she was now seemingly promoting an offensive slogan, rather than the actual message?

Facebook is aware of these risks, which is partly why it's released its research paper on the project, to "spur additional research and dialogue preempting deepfake text attacks".

"If AI researchers and practitioners can get ahead of adversaries in building this technology, we can learn to better detect this new style of deepfakes and build robust systems to combat them."

Even so, it seems risky. Handy, for sure, especially if there's a text style that you might want to re-create, and for evolving translation. But it is possible that the risks outweigh the benefits, at least in terms of a broader public rollout.

Maybe then, Facebook will only ever use it in translation tools, but it does seem like it could have additional value that Facebook will be keen to capitalize on.

Either way, it's an interesting project - you can read more about the TextStyleBrush project here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on June 01, 2021

    Instagram Provides a New Overview of How Its Algorithms Work

    Instagram has shared some key insights into how its feed algorithms actually rank content in user feeds.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 08, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on June 01, 2021

    Instagram Provides a New Overview of How Its Algorithms Work

    Instagram has shared some key insights into how its feed algorithms actually rank content in user feeds.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 08, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook's Developing a New Way to Re-Create Text Styles Based on an Example Image
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 11, 2021
  • Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri Offers Insights on How To Grow Reach, Algorithms, TikTok and More
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 10, 2021
  • YouTube Adds New Tools To Detect Copyright Violations and Block Them Within the Upload Process
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 10, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.