Google Adds Streamlined YouTube Ad Creation Process, New Advice Tools for SMBs

As part of International Small Business Week, Google has announced some new additions to help SMBs maximize their digital marketing efforts, including a new, streamlined YouTube ad creation process, and the addition of more advice tools within its Google for Small Business resource set.

First off, on YouTube ads - last year, Google made its Video Builder tool more broadly available, which enables users to quickly set up a video ad using static images, lessening the burden of creation within the video marketing process.

Now, Google's adding to its Video Builder platform with new, streamlined connection within the tool to launch YouTube ads based on your creations.

"Just add the video ad, the audiences you want to reach and your budget to launch a campaign in minutes. And with the new mobile experience, you can now more easily measure campaign performance."

The improved process will actually work with any video, not just those created in Video Builder, providing an easier, simplified way to launch a YouTube ad campaign in just a few clicks.

Of course, the way to maximize the value and performance of your video ad campaigns lies in audience research, and understanding what will resonate with your target audience, which takes time, and experimentation, in order to get it right. As such, it may not be the best way to go in launching quick campaigns like this - but if you have done that initial study, and you know who it is that you really need to reach, then the improved creation flow could make it much easier to put together and launch a YouTube ad campaign, which could be particularly beneficial for SMBs.

Brands can access the streamlined YouTube ads experience at youtube.com/ads.

In addition to this, Google is also adding more resources to its Google for Small Business guides, which provide recommendations as to how various types of businesses can maximize their online listings.

"We’re now expanding to include recommendations by business type: Restaurant, Retail or Services. The new Digital Essentials Guide is focused on the basics of being found and transacting with customers on Google and across the web. When you’re ready to explore more advanced recommendations, we have you covered with in-depth guides to introduce you to additional tools."

The various overviews and training sessions can help provide additional guidance on how to maximize your online performance, with a focus on Google's products specifically - which, given it remains the key driver of referral traffic for most businesses is a valuable consideration.

These are some good additions, and some helpful pointers for SMBs looking for some additional guidance. And even for those who are confident that they've covered all of their bases, it may be worth checking out the latest info from Google to ensure they've ticked every box.

And given the rise of eCommerce and digital connection over the last year, there's definitely more opportunity than ever in such approaches.

You can check out the latest Google for Small Business guides and tools here.