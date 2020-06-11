Google Ads More Video Ad Options to Cater to Evolving Viewing Behaviors

The COVID-19 lockdowns have changed the way people are consuming media, with all the major streaming platforms seeing big increases in take-up amid the pandemic. And that could have a transformative impact on viewing behaviors more broadly - already, YouTube has noted that even in areas where the restrictions are easing, viewing habits have changed.

Indeed, YouTube watchtime on TV screens is up over 250% year-over-year, while people are also viewing live streams at a much higher rate. And with people becoming more accustomed to watching streaming video options, they may not go back to regular channel options. Which could have a major impact on future ad spend.

As per Google:

"The disruption of TV upfronts and suspension of live sports are encouraging advertisers to shift to the more flexible and on-demand ad strategies that connected TV offers. As a consequence, we’ve heard from many advertisers that they are accelerating their move to video streaming advertising."

Catering to this, Google has this week announced some new video ad options to better align with this shift.

First off, in order to help advertisers find the best deals for their campaign objectives, Google has created a dedicated TV section in its ad Marketplace "specifically for publishers and inventory that let you reach TV audiences across devices".

The listings will help advertisers find the right partners to maximize their campaign reach via streaming providers. You're also able to get more information on any publisher, including insights on performance, audience and inventory, and you can send requests for proposals to your chosen publishers directly from the platform.

In addition to this, Google's also adding new ‘ready-to-buy’ options, making it easier for brands to run streaming ad campaigns.

"For marketers who want to skip the negotiation process, we’ve worked closely with exchange partners such as Google Ad Manager, FreeWheel and SpotX to bundle inventory from top publishers, along with broadcast and cable networks, into ready-to-execute deals. These deals, known as auction packages, are available to all Display & Video 360 users in Marketplace."

The packages are available by genre, popularity, seasonality, formats or audiences.

"For example, you can easily add available themed packages from publishers, such as "Hulu - Parents", or from exchanges, like Telaria's "Cord Cutters" bundle."

Google's also making YouTube Select streaming TV lineup available in Display & Video 360 campaigns in the U.S.

As noted, with more people watching more streaming video content - a trend that's holding beyond the lockdown period - that will open up a range of new possibilities, essentially facilitating the traditional TV ad campaign process with advanced digital targeting options. That'll mean less wastage, better focus and better responses as a result.

You can read more about Google's latest Display & Video 360 updates here.