Google Announces its Marketing Live Conference for 2022

Google Marketing Live is returning for another year, with Google today sharing its initial plans for the event.

As per Google’s announcement, Google Marketing Live will be held on May 24th, and will feature a mixture of in-person and live-streamed content - though the actual mix is yet to be determined, pending COVID restrictions.

Google’s annual marketing conference has become a key showcase of its latest ad tools, including YouTube ad changes, new ad formats, analytics offerings, and more.

This year, you can expect Google to share more details about its upcoming ‘Privacy Sandbox’ for Android, which will provide more data protection options for Android users, similar to Apple’s ATT update.

Given its own reliance on digital ad revenue, the expectation is that Google’s data restriction options will be less impactful for marketers, but even so, they will be significant, while Google also recently announced the next stage of its effort to phase out web tracking cookies, with a shift to a new topic-based structure for digital ad targeting, reducing the need for individual data collection.

These, as well as other ad updates, will no doubt be part of the Marketing Live agenda for 2022, and it’ll likely be worth tuning in, and getting more insight into what’s coming next for Google’s ad tools.

Google says that its Marketing Live keynote will be live-streamed globally, while there’ll also be a range of on-demand, virtual breakout sessions “built to help you achieve your business goals”.

Google will share more specific info closer to the date.