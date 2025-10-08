Google Announces AI Training Programs for SMBs

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google has announced a new AI training program for SMBs, while it’s also funding the development of a new national AI training program for businesses in the U.S., as it looks to help smaller operators tap into the evolving value of the latest technology.

First off, on AI training. Google has today announced a new program called “Make AI Work for You,” which includes a range of AI education courses designed to help SMBs understand the opportunity and potential of the latest AI tools.

Google’s “Make AI Work For You” program includes a series of videos like this, which outline the key benefits, and challenges of using AI tools, and how you can maximize them to boost business performance.

As explained by Google:

“Participants can learn how to use AI for many work tasks including making a sales pitch deck, building advertising materials or analyzing business results. With real-life case studies from small businesses, this online course provides small business owners ideas, best practices and step by step guidance on using AI tools to solve challenges and get things done.”

It could be a valuable guide into the world of AI, which, at the least, will ensure that SMBs understand the potential of these tools, and consider how they might fit into their workflow.

Google’s also announced a new funding initiative for AI training, allocating $5 million to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Small Business B(AI)sics” AI training program.

The Small Business B(AI)sics initiative aims to give 40,000 U.S. small businesses foundational AI skills, ensuring that they don’t fall behind in technical capacity and understanding.

“In addition to the online resources, U.S. small businesses can also participate in Make AI Work for You workshops with local chambers of commerce across the nation. Workshop attendees not only gain valuable insights and practical experience with AI but also leave with a personalized plan to make AI work for their businesses.”

These are good initiatives, which will help to ensure that SMBs are not overlooked, and left behind in the evolving AI efficiency race. The latest slate of AI tools can definitely provide value in improving efficiency, and maximizing resources, but you do have to understand their processes, and their limits, in order to ensure that you can make them work for your aims.

These new training courses will address this aspect, and will help SMBs keep up with what can be a bewildering array of updates and changes in the space.

You can learn more about Google’s AI training initiatives for SMBs here.