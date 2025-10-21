Google Offers AI Education in New ‘Skills’ Platform

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google’s looking to help people improve their AI skills, and digital literacy in general, with a new “Google Skills” learning hub, which will offer 3,000 courses on technology-focused elements.

Google’s new Skills hub will integrate content from Google Cloud, Google DeepMind, Grow with Google, and Google for Education, bringing them all together into a one-stop shop educational platform.

As explained by Google:

“Google Skills is a new home for building skills in AI and more to provide new tools for the entire workforce. Whether you’re a student just getting started, an experienced developer looking to certify your knowledge, an organizational leader trying to use AI in your business or anything in between, you can learn and prove your skills on Google’s new learning platform.”

As noted, Google Skills offers a wide range of courses, across various tech-focused areas:

Participants will be able to build real-world skills through the various course options, which will also come with skill badges, entry-level certificates and certifications.

And a big focus of the new platform is AI, and providing options for people to learn more about how to utilize the latest AI tools.

Indeed, Google’s Skills courses can help to better prepare you for jobs involving AI, with a range of industry-recognized courses:

“You might begin with an entry-level Google AI Essentials course from Grow with Google, then advance to a learning path or prepare for a certification from Google Cloud. Or you might be pursuing a career in AI Research and want to hone your understanding of large language models with Google DeepMind’s AI Research Foundations. Or perhaps you’re short on time and want to check out our 10-minute AI Boost Bites content.”

That last option is one that I personally think is worth pursuing, aligning with shorter attention spans, and the shift towards quick-hit engagement, to offer simple lessons that could fit better into people’s day.

That could be an easy way to build up your AI knowledge, without having to commit hours and hours to the task.

Google’s Skills platform offers a range of educational options in this respect, and it could be worth a look next time you think about logging onto TikTok, or re-checking your Facebook feed.

Though some of the courses will require a Google Cloud subscription.

Google says that there are various no-cost options within the platform (including its course on generative AI leadership), but to access all of the course material, you’ll need to be a Google Cloud customer.

“If you’re a developer, you can get 35 free credits each month to take hands-on labs on Google Skills. Higher education institutions, government programs, nonprofits and NGOs can access no-cost training through our Career Launchpad program.”

So there are some limitations on what you can access for free, but it could be worth taking a look, and checking out the various educational options on offer.

You can check out the Google Skills hub here.