LinkedIn Shares New Guidance to Improve Your Sales Approach

LinkedIn has published a new guide to “deep sales”, and how to employ top tactics in order to maximize your sales opportunities this year.

“Deep sales” and “deep sellers” in this context are salespeople who adopt the most advanced methods to maximize their performance, including the use of AI and sales intelligence tools.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Deep sales is an approach that guides sellers to more successful outcomes, employing habits top performers instinctively know and do - focus your efforts where you have warm paths in, build relationships deep and wide, and deeply understand your buyer's context to win more deals. The deep sales approach consists of 3 habits that are directly and quantifiably correlated to a higher chance of a seller being successful. In other words, we uncovered which activities help sellers dramatically increase their chances of exceeding their quotas.”

The full report is a whopping 81-pages, so there’s a lot to take in, and you can download the full overview here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

As noted above, the main focus of the new report is the three key habits of top salespeople, and how you can adopt them within your own practice.

As you can see in this overview, those three habits include a lot of sub-elements, and the guide looks to provide more insight into how to practically apply each via new, advanced tools and processes available within LinkedIn’s systems.

Which includes a big focus on AI:

LinkedIn has been working to integrate more generative AI tools into its processes, so it’s no surprise to see AI being a key element in this new push.

The report looks at how top salespeople are utilizing AI, and the opportunities of advanced AI tools.

The report also looks at how sellers can meet the needs of customers, and the importance of connecting at the right time.

The guide also includes practical advice on how to implement steps to become a better seller, and which elements will truly elevate your process above the pack.

There’s a heap to take in, including breakdowns of each aspect, and even regional summaries of the key data points for your local market.

And the results of putting in the work, LinkedIn says, are clear:

If you’re looking to improve your approach to outreach and selling, it’s worth taking a look, and considering where you can improve in your process. And while the notes here are LinkedIn-specific, they’re also fairly universal for the most part, with the same tips applying to any selling process, in any system or network.

You can download LinkedIn’s full “Deep Sales” playbook for 2024 here.