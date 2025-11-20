Google Launches Nano Banana Pro AI Image Generation Assistant

Google is launching an updated version of its Nano Banana AI visual generation tool, with the new Nano Banana Pro offering improved capacity to generate images using Google’s most advanced AI models.

And for marketers, it could be a valuable addition, with the latest features of Nano Banana specifically designed to facilitate better quality brand images for use in your promotions.

As outlined in the video, Nano Banana Pro includes a range of visual general features that are designed to help marketers in their creative efforts.

As per Google:

“Nano Banana Pro can help you visualize any idea and design anything - from prototypes, to representing data as infographics, to turning handwritten notes into diagrams.”

Google has refined its models to better align with brand usage, including generating images with legible text, or building infographics and explainers, using Google’s knowledge graph.

The tool can also be used to create alternate language versions of your promotional images.

While it can also blend various elements, and maintain consistency:

“With Nano Banana Pro, you can use up to 14 images, and maintain the consistency and resemblance of up to 5 people. Whether turning sketches into products or blueprints into photorealistic 3D structures, you can now bridge the gap between concept and creation.”

You can also edit specific elements of an image, adjust camera angles, implement color grading and shadow, etc.

Google notes that all of your generated images will also be ready for any social media platform, “thanks to a range of available aspect ratios and available 2K and 4K resolution.”

It could be a helpful tool to have in your arsenal, enabling you to build more engaging, interesting visuals through conversational prompts, with good-looking outputs that won’t compromise the quality of your brand.

Results will, of course, vary, and you will need to ensure that you check over the details of any AI visuals generated. But based on the examples, Nano Banana Pro may well become a valuable complement in your toolkit.

Google also notes that all of the images generated in the app are embedded with its imperceptible SynthID digital watermark, which will enable viewers to check if it’s been generated by AI.

I guess, the risk here is that there’s been a level of backlash to big brands, in particular, using AI tools to generate their visuals, as opposed to paying real human artists. AI identifiers serve an important transparency purpose, but their inclusion could also prompt some hesitation in using these tools.

Though I would argue that most of the above examples are exactly what AI should be used for, not as a singular solution, but as an assistive tool, that can help in your process, by providing enhanced and customized visuals for varying need.

Either way, some interesting elements, which could be of value in your process.

Google says that Nano Banana Pro is available in the U.S. for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, while it’s also upgrading image generation in Google Ads to Nano Banana Pro “to put cutting-edge creative and editing power directly into the hands of advertisers globally.”

(Note: Nano Banana Pro is also available in Adobe Firefly and Photoshop.)