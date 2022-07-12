 Skip to main content
Google Provides New Overview of Key Display Network Best Practices and Tips [Infographic]

Published July 12, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Google has published a new overview of key best practices and tips for those taking part in its Ad Manager program, which provides more insight into what Google’s looking for in partner publisher sites, and how you can ensure you remain in Google’s good books when hosting ads.

Millions of websites are signed up to Google’s Display Network, providing huge advertising reach for a range of brands. That also facilitates direct monetization of content for many publishers – but in order to ensure a high quality user experience, Google has an ever-evolving list of rules and requirements in place, which sites need to adhere to in order to remain in the program.  

If you’re displaying Google ads on your site, it’s worth taking note, while the below infographic also provides some interesting context as to what Google’s looking for in a high quality user experience, which would also relate to SEO considerations.

Google Ad Manager questions
