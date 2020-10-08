Google Shares Insights into Key Halloween Costume Trends

Google has published the latest edition of its annual 'Frightgeist' Halloween trends, which provide insight into the most popular costumes, based on Google search activity, for the event.

The mini-site provides an overall listing of emerging costume trends, and this year, Google says the rising costumes of the moment are:

Cobra Kai Dungeon Master The Mandalorian Space Cowgirl Trolls Belle Marshmello Inflatable shark Firefighter Sanderson sisters

So if you were looking to stay on trend in your Halloween efforts, these may be worth a look.

In addition to this, Google has also provided an interactive map of the top costume trends across the US.

Hover over the map to find the top costume trends for your region.

There's also a costume picker, for those who can't decide - you set the parameters, based on region, uniqueness and 'spooky' level, and Google will give you a costume tip.

Of course, Halloween is set to look a lot different in 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting how people can celebrate, and participate in the event. But if you are looking for ways to link into the key themes of the moment, Google's Frightgeist could be a great resource, which also relates to marketing tie-ins and themed promotions.

You can access Google Frightgeist 2020 here.