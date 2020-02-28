x
site logo

Google Trends and Tenor Team up on New GIF Trends Tool

Author

By

Published

Feb. 28, 2020

Struggling to find the perfect GIF, using the perfect celebrity, to express the right emotion in your tweet?

This could help - this week Google Trends has teamed up with GIF platform Tenor to create a new tool which highlights key GIF trends by celebrity, action, emotion conveyed and more.

GIF search tool

As you can see here, based on GIF searches, the listing can give you insights into the most popular search terms related to each celebrity, while you can also search for a specific response type.

You can also select any celebrity/identity and it will show you what the most popular GIFs for that person/character are:

GIF trend

There's a range of ways you can sort the data - for example, you can also see the top-ranked GIFs in a listing for each person/character.

Google GIF Trends

Need the perfect 'eye roll' GIF?

Google Trends GIF tool

It's an interesting way to search through GIF trends and find relevant responses. It could also be great for staying on theme with your GIFs, using visuals from the same characters, shows, etc.

If you're looking to make use of GIFs in your marketing outreach, it could be a handy tool to have on hand - you can customize the various searches within this post, and download the GIFs direct from the examples.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.