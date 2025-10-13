Google Adds AI Features to Search, New Search Ads Controls

Google’s rolling out some updates to Search, which will impact how ads are displayed, and how people are able to use generative AI in their discovery process.

First off, Google’s announced a change to the way that sponsored results are displayed in Search results, with a new tagged section for paid text ads within the SERP.

As you can see in this example, sponsored results will now get their own labeled section within the results page, which you’ll also be able to shut down if you only want to see organic results.

As explained by Google:

“Text ads on the search results page will now be grouped with a single ‘Sponsored results’ label. This new, larger label stays visible as people scroll, making it clear which results are sponsored, upholding our industry-leading standards for ad label prominence. We’re also adding a new ‘Hide sponsored results’ control that allows you to collapse text ads with a single click if you want to focus only on organic results.”

That’ll make it easier to get to the organic listings, which many of us are attuned to already. But it does raise questions as to the value of Google’s SERP ads, and whether more display and control options will make them less effective as a result.

I suspect that most people won’t bother to shut them down in every search they run. But still, the more prominent labelling may reduce ad clicks.

The other impact this could have would be on bidding on your own brand name searchers, to ensure that your company appears at the top of the results page. If these are more prominently labelled, and people can collapse this listing, is it still worth paying to ensure your brand name is shown in this top-of-SERP listing?

Of course, we won’t have the answers on this for some time, as it will need to be put to the test. But it adds another consideration to your SEO process.

Google’s also integrating its latest AI image generation features into Search, so that you can use your generated images to find more relevant matches.

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to utilize Google’s “Nano Banana” image generation process within the Search process to create images that you can then use as the basis for a search.

“On Search, you'll be able to snap a photo with Lens (or select one from your gallery) and instantly transform your image with help from AI. Just open Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS and tap the new Create mode to get started.”

Google has already added similar for Google Shopping matches, with users able to generate items in order to then search for related products.

Now, it’s expanding that to all Google Search queries, enabling you to find exactly what you’re after by generating it, then searching based on that creation.

Finally, Google’s also rolling out AI-powered summaries of trending topics that you care about, as well as the latest sports information relevant to your interests.

“We’ve rolled out an upgraded AI-powered feature in Discover that helps you stay up to date on trending topics you care about. It’ll show brief previews that you can expand to see more information, plus links to continue exploring content on the web. Our testing shows this makes it easier to catch up on stories from a wide range of publishers and creators. This feature is now available in the U.S., South Korea and India.”

So, more integration of AI, in smart ways, across Google’s products, along with a change in approach to Search ads, which may or may not have a significant impact.

These are handy options, but it will be worth noting the results in relation to your Search Ads approach.